2020 STARBOARD GENERATION | ONE PADDLEBOARD FOR SURFING, RACING TOURING

The 12’6″ x 28″ Generation is the best of 3 worlds; Surfing, Racing and Touring. It is aimed to be an easy surfing, race and touring paddleboard for everybody and anybody.

It will remind you of;

– the Longboard when surfing as the tail outline makes it respond with ease,

– the All Star when racing in all water conditions,

– the Touring when it comes to stability and user-friendliness.

The 2020 Generation SUP is basically the perfect board for a one board quiver. A true high-performance all-round paddleboard. Available in the lightest and fastest Carbon Top technology and the best value Lite Tech construction.

Key Features:

NEW 2IN1 SHOULDER CARRY STRAP & PADDLE HOLDER

• NEW velcro loop to attach your paddle.

• Easier to carry as the board simply hangs effortlessly on the shoulder and free up your hand to multi-task, hold your coffee, or phone.

• When not in use, the bungee sits flat on the board so it doesn’t drag in the water. (Only comes with Carbon Top construction)

NARROW NOSE OUTLINE

Produces speed down the line and control to fit in tighter pockets on larger hollow waves.

ROUND VEE NOSE

• Helps lift the board to accelerate faster and maintain a higher top speed.

• It also floats over chop smoothly, making it versatile to handle all conditions.

DEEP DOUBLE CONCAVE

Supports the round Vee with stability direct underfoot.

GRADUAL NOSE KICK

• Helps stop the board from diving in surf and downwind, as well as lifting over chop upwind.

• The curved rocker is fast on flats, smooth in the surf and very capable in chop.

RAIL TUCK EDGE

Round to avoid nose catching, sharpening at the middle to create a stable platform, through to sharp edge at the tail to carve in surf.

OUTLINE

Fairly parallel, which delivers a predictable and controlled glide. The wide nose delivers fast acceleration when sprinting as it floats on top of the water.

The tail is pulled into a square shape, making it easier to sink for fast buoy turns and most responsive to turn sharply in surf.

RAIL THICKNESS

Maintained throughout the entire pro le of the board, giving a balanced glide from nose to tail. The Generation is thinner than a Touring and Race board, making it lighter to manoeuvre and easier to carry.

RECESSED PAD

For comfort and stability. The flat deck makes it easy to move freely around when trimming the board and surfing on the tail.

BUNGEE TIE DOWN

A Bungee tie down in front of the board for storing gear and supplies.

FCS INSERT

• On the nose to attach accessories like a GoPro, phone holder, compass or GPS

• STAR Mount supplied with every board to attach further accessories.

(Only on Carbon Top models)

230 CENTER FIN

Provides good straight-line tracking and is easy to buoy turn when racing. A thruster set up with the 5.5” side fins proved the best combination for added drive and control to turn the board with ease in surf.

