APP ANNOUNCES THE RE-ORGANIZATION OF THE 2020 RACING SEASON TO RESPOND TO COVID-19 DEVELOPMENTS

In response to the Covid-19 escalation, APP adjusts its 2020 Racing Season to begin in September, from the 25th – 27th in Osaka

After much consultation with Host Cities, Tour and Event Partners and Sponsors, together with an in depth evaluation of the situation as it relates to the escalating Covid-19 virus, the APP announces that it is cancelling the first 2 events of the 2020 season that were scheduled to take place in Pornichet, France in June and Maui, Hawaii in July in the interests of all concerned.

While the last thing the APP wants to do is cancel these flagship events, its priority is the safety and health of our athletes, staff and communities that we impact across all our global regions, and as such, are left with no option but to take this action and adjust the season accordingly.

What does this mean?

The 2020 APP Racing Season will be condensed to 3 high profle stops, starting with Osaka, Japan in September, and then going onto Gran Canaria as planned for a built out version of what was originally planned to include both distance and sprint racing, and finishing with Paris as the Grand Final for 2020.

Osaka SUP Open, Japan: 25th – 27th September Gran Canaria Pro-Am, Spain: 27th – 29th November Paris SUP Open, France: 4th – 6th December

There will be no discards for the 2020 season, with all 3 distance results and all 3 sprints counting towards the overall World Title and Rankings, meaning that each event will be critical to Athletes overall result for the year.

While this is the adjusted plan for the 2020 season, the APP will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves and provide regular updates as we look ahead to the new season kick off in Osaka, as the World still faces the unknown of how quickly this will all clear up.

For any further information on the APP World Tour or questions about the Season adjustment, please email us at info@appworldtour.com