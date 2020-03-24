BLUE ZONE SUP SURF CAMP | NOSARA, COSTA RICA

More action from the guys at Blue Zone SUP. The Costa Rican government have closed the borders to all new arrivals but their guests maintained a positive attitude with great waves and progression all week.

“This was a good move to help protect the country and limit the spread of the virus. Needless to say, it was an interesting week with all of the news going on around us.

We will be closed through the April 12th travel ban and likely longer as we anticipate the ban being extended. Whenever this pandemic settles down, come for a much needed sup surf vacation! Wishing you and your loved was safety, health and piece of mind during these challenging times.”

Via Blue Zone SUP