FANATIC WATERMAN SERIES | CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN

Check out Made in Cold Hawaii with Christian Andersen – the Polarbear!

“In 2019 he has showed his talent, so it´s about time we will learn more about him! After a fourth place in the world’s toughest SUP race, the Red Bull Heavy Water, the now 19-year-old became World Champion in the Technical Race at the ISA World Championships in El Salvador in November. Determination and tough work are just as much a part of his success as his hometown Klitmøller and friendship with his idol Casper Steinfath.

One thing is for sure, the calm and rather reserved Danish has what it takes to reach his goal, he wants to be the best SUP racer in the world. Stuart Howells packed some warm clothes for a visit to the far north!”

Via Fanatic International