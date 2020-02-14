THE GREAT ROUTE

The Greenland adventure continues…

“Stand Up Paddler, adventurer and environmental activist Michael Walther sets off with filmmaker Maximilian Stolarow and photographer Daniell Bohnhof to find the hidden beauty of Greenland´s remote west coast. They follow the ancient “Great Route“ that Inuit ancestors have travelled before them. Their goal was to find out more about climate change in the high north and to get in touch with locals. On their way, they met the inspiring Valdemar Petersen, who had some stories and poems to tell. Ultimately they find a region that needs to be protected.”

For more Information: zeroemissions.eu

Via STOLAROW