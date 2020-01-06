fbpx SUP INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINEMEET THE WATERMAN OF TAHITI

MEET THE WATERMAN OF TAHITI

January 6, 2020
Check out Surfer Matt Poole taking part in The Waterman – an all-round ocean based competition in Tahiti, French Polynesia.

“At Teahupo’o, one of the craziest waves in the surfing community, there is yet another competition that takes place: an all-round ocean based race, Waterman Tahiti.

The Waterman Tahiti Tour is THE standard against which all other “waterman” competitions are measured. Stand up paddle (SUP), open water swimming, prone paddleboard, body surf and lifesaving highlight the versatility and endurance of the athletes. Each year, they train to be able to meet the different challenges and exceed their personal limits.

The Waterman Tahiti Tour is a championship measured in points amassed over 5 stages.”

http://win.gs/redbullfb

Via Red Bull

