PERSPECTIVE – CORNERS

CORNERS

Still the best feeling out there. You can, like your humble editor, spend most of your life not quite making it in or out of the tube, and you can like Shakira, feel that it’s one of the more naturally occurring parts of life. Without it where would we be? Twenty years ago you might have said, ‘travelling the world looking for the perfect bottom turn’. Five years ago you might have said, ‘travelling the world looking for the perfect air section. Today, that could be ‘looking for the perfect foil wave’. The simple barrel has probably sold more air tickets and put more miles on taxi clocks than any other aspect of surf riding.

PADDLER Shakira Westdorp

PHOTO Ben Thouard