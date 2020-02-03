RED PADDLE CO | INTRODUCING THE ALL NEW COMPACT TOURING SUP

To kickstart 2020, Red Paddle Co has revealed the second addition to their exclusive Compact family of inflatable paddle boards; The all new 11’0 COMPACT is the next generation in paddle board technology. Following the success of the world’s most transportable board, the 9’6” Compact, the Red Paddle Co design team have put their award-winning MSL PACT™ technology to the test and produced an all new touring SUP.

(Press Release) The specialist premium inflatable paddle board brand snapped up the ‘Best Technology’ gear award by SUP Connect in 2019 and as Head of Design, Phil Hawthorne explains the 11’0 Compact was the natural evolution of their most transportable range of boards – “The reception we received for our PACT technology and our 9’6 Compact board in general has been fantastic. As an experience-based brand, it was really important for us to get our design out on the water and see what the reception was from the paddling community.” Hawthorne continues, “We wanted to improve the experience for all participants in the sport, which necessitates different designs to cater for different needs. The 11’0 Compact is an ideal match for paddlers who regularly travel with their board or want to adventure further with the convenience of an all-in-one package. The increased length makes this board perfect for longer paddling adventures and those travelling the world with their SUP.”

Designed with a more drawn out shape to increase glide, the 11’0 Compact is perfect for paddlers who want to travel and explore without limitation. The whole package is full of practical features and innovations – the board has a quad stringer tensioning system, giving maximum rigidity while the central living hinge means the board can be folded and rolled into a super small package, making it the most transportable adventure SUP on the market.

Red Paddle Co, Co-Founder and CEO, John Hibbard explains, the whole idea of the Compact range is to expand the horizons of paddle boarding – “Our mission for the Compact board and backpack was to make it even more convenient to store, easier to travel with and more comfortable to carry than any SUP before it. Each Compact package is designed with first-rate transportability thanks to its revolutionary backpack, neatly fitting all the kit one needs into one ergonomic bag. At almost half the size of a conventional SUP backpack, its unique levels of adjustability and incredible shoulder and back support allow SUP enthusiasts to explore further than ever before.”:

Based on the plan of the ever-popular Red Paddle Co 11’0 Sport MSL, the Compact 11’0” is 32”/813mm wide and 4.7”/120mm thick and provides the perfect blend of stability and manoeuvrability. Weighing in at under 8.45kg (full package 13.8kg) and supporting riders up to 110kg/209lbs. The extended length board offers a fantastic step up from an all-rounder catering for slightly heavier riders, in comparison to the 9’6 Compact. The 11’0 Compact board comes as part of a full package including a newly designed backpack, revolutionary 5-piece paddle, Titan pump, leash and removable click fins.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:

The second addition to the Compact family, the 11’0 Compact is a full-sized touring SUP that packs down to half the size of a conventional inflatable paddle board. The 11’0 Compact package full of practical features and innovations making it the most transportable adventure SUP on the market. An ideal match for paddlers who regularly travel with their board or want to adventure further with the convenience of an all-in-one package. The increased length makes this board perfect for longer paddling adventures and paddlers travelling the world with their SUP. Based on the plan of the ever-popular Red Paddle Co 11’0 Sport MSL, the 11’0 Compact is 32”/813mm wide and 4.7”/120mm thick and provides the perfect blend of stability and manoeuvrability. Weighing in at under 8.45kg (full package 13.8kg) and supporting riders up to 110kg/209lbs. The extended length board offers a fantastic step up from an all-round board catering for slightly heavier riders, in comparison to the 9’6 Compact.







ABOUT PACT Technology:

MSL PACT™ technology is a material with a new weaving process which creates an extra-high-tensile thread matrix at the core of the board that is combined with a super-strong but malleable outer layer. This means the Compact board is as stiff and durable when inflated but can be folded down into a bag half the size of standard inflatable boards.



Please also check out a Q&A with Head of Design Phil Hawthorne – available here: https://redpaddleco.com/a-next-step-in-the-future-of-paddle-boarding/

For more information click here www.redpaddleco.com