Check out this video of one of the most beautiful areas in Upper Bavaria. The Walchensee, also affectionately known as the “Bavarian Caribbean” has protected landscape areas and offers numerous bathing spots and natural bays on the almost completely undeveloped shore.

For more check out: www.zwei-seen-land.de, www.sunnawind.de, www.sup-station-bayern.de

Via Zwei-Seen-Land Kochel a. See und Walchensee