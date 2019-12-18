(Press Release)

Psyched paddleboarding have announced today, 18th December 2019 the launch of the world first personal progression SUP Star training programme, purely for stand up paddleboarders and to focus on their specific needs.

The training scheme is to allow paddlers to develop the skills all the way from relative beginner SUP level through to expedition to the highest level. The SUP Star programme encompasses all of the environments which the paddler may encounter on their own stand up paddleboarding adventures. This is provided through a SUP training course and personal feedback including an individual action plan. Psyched Paddleboarding believes everyone is on a personal development journey and their new training scheme is here to help, support and encourage each individual paddler to fulfil their technical proficiency and SUP journey dreams!

The series of the training courses have been created to respond to the demand of paddlers who wish to safely progress and to be informed of best practices that are being developed in the SUP world. The sequences of the courses reflect and compliment the individuals natural skills progress.

The SUP Star programme has been directly developed by Sian Sykes, founder of Psyched Paddleboarding from her own personal SUP experiences, which reflects a real world of necessary skills development which she has refined over the years.

The ultimate aim of this exciting training course progression is to give people the skills to enjoy playing, journeying and even travel to remote areas while being mindful of the responsibility and the potential consequences and impact we have on our world.