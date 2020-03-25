“Getting the stars to line up is not an easy mission, but there are times when the stars play for you. Mars is aligned with Jupiter, and Mercury is aligned with Pluto. Suddenly everything starts to flow and you don’t need big resources for it. In those moments is when you enjoy what you do, but if you add to the stars a team of people who live stepping constantly on that fine line that separates the imposed and formal reality from the most pleasant of follies, unrepeatable moments are generated.

Our documentary short film “Who is Vilayta” is full of those unrepeatable moments. Full of people who love what they do, who never stop dreaming and living as the only one they know how to do. Vilayta shows at every moment of this story its relationship with the sea, nature, islands, family, friends, surfing….

But Who is Vilayta is not an exclusively surf movie, nor of great adventures, it is a human story governed by passion that values an unwavering loyalty to friendship.”

Via German Pinelo