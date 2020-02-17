BARBADOS PRO 2019 FINALS DAY HIGHLIGHTS

Check out the finals day highlights at the Barbados Pro 2019…

“Congrats to all our surfers who came out to this amazing event and special congrats to Sean Poynter taking out the Barbados pro on the mens side and to Izzi Gomez for not only taking the event win but earning her 5th World Title!

Check out some of the amazing surfing we had on display today during our final day here in Barbados, then stay tuned as we head of to Paris next for the racing finals and then Gran Canaria to crown a mens world champion.”

Via APPWorldTour