HOW TO INFLATE & DEFLATE YOUR ISUP WITH STARBOARD’S NEW DOUBLE ACTION TIKI PUMP

“Learn how to easily inflate and deflate your inflatable paddle with these handy tips by Connor Baxter and iSUP product manager Raúl Delgado.

Connor uses the new double-action Tiki Pump that was introduced with our 2020 collection of Deluxe Double Chamber and Deluxe Single Chamber constructions inflatable paddle boards.

The new Tiki Pump has loads of features that make inflating and deflating your Starboard iSUP fast, easy and comfortable.”

You can learn more at the Tiki Pump product page: sup.star-board.com/

Via Starboard SUP