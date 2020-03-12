HOW TO STRAP YOUR PADDLE BOARD TO YOUR CAR WITH CONNOR BAXTER

Connor Baxter gives useful tips for transporting your SUP on the roof of your car…

“One of the most frequently asked questions anyone new to the sport of paddleboarding will ask is, “How do I strap my paddle board to the roof of my car?”

Strapping your SUP to your car’s roof may seem difficult at first, but once you have all the appropriate gear, following these handy tips from Connor will make this task a breeze.”

For more SUP tips & paddle boarding ‘how-to” info check sup.star-board.com/how-to

Via Starboard SUP