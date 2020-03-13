F-ONE – WELCOME TOM CONSTANT

Welcome Tom Constant…

“Tom now spends most of his time in full flight, whether he is on the water or in the air. Local from the South East, he is passionate about SUP, foil and wing. Discreet and adventurous, sometimes solitary, he likes to share and exchange with others. He leads his life with simplicity and fluidity.

Tom likes to be close to what he loves and mainly to all the windy spots of south of France. Give him a foil, a board and a paddle and he will go wherever he wants, whatever the conditions.”

Via F -ONE