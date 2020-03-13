fbpx SUP INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINEF-ONE - WELCOME TOM CONSTANT

We use cookies to improve your experience. To find out more or disable the cookies on your browser click here.

Log In
AVAILABLE ON
   

F-ONE – WELCOME TOM CONSTANT

March 13, 2020
by
Category
Tags: ,

Welcome Tom Constant…

“Tom now spends most of his time in full flight, whether he is on the water or in the air. Local from the South East, he is passionate about SUP, foil and wing. Discreet and adventurous, sometimes solitary, he likes to share and exchange with others. He leads his life with simplicity and fluidity.

Tom likes to be close to what he loves and mainly to all the windy spots of south of France. Give him a foil, a board and a paddle and he will go wherever he wants, whatever the conditions.”

Via F -ONE

«

You must be logged in to post a comment.