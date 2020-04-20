SEYCHELLE: INTERVIEWED

Sup International magazine caught up with Seychelle, to find out what is going on in her life right now and how she is dealing without competing at any SUP events!

Photos: APP/ Carter

SUP INT: How is the lock down situation where you are right now?

For me it’s not bad at all. I live about 20 minutes outside of Melbourne Beach, FL. It’s a very isolated area to begin with and I live right on the water. I can still paddle, surf, train, and do all of my online coaching from home like normal. I never had a social life to begin with so I’m not missing that. The only thing I miss is paddle events. That’s where I got to see all of my friends and do what I love the most.

SUP INT: What is a typical day in the life for you at the moment?

I have a pretty solid morning routine. I mediate, journal, watch the sunrise, drink lots of water, eat breakfast, check emails and my social media accounts. Usually after that I go train for a couple of hours, eat lunch, do a few hours of online coaching or promotional work, then I usually train again in the afternoon, eat dinner, relax, and go to bed. That hasn’t changed from before covid. The only thing that is changes is that normally I would be spending 2-3 weeks of every month travelling and racing from April – December.

SUP INT: How important is social media right now to keep up your profile as an athlete?

Social Media is important now, but it was important before. That hasn’t changed. I feel as if I have more time to devote to it now that I am not travelling as much. It’s really given me more time to be present and get work done. I think people are being more active on social media and relying on it heavily for entertainment. That makes it a bit more rewarding to be providing people with quality content. My focus has always been on sharing good vibes, but it is now more than ever.

SUP INT: How are you training both on and off the water and what is a typical work out?

My typical paddle workouts are primarily interval training sessions. I also do some land-based cardio either running or riding my assault bike. I do strength training as well as lots of recovery and active recovery activities like Foundation Training, slacklining, yoga, and rolling.

SUP INT: How hard do you train and what is a typical work out both on and off the water?

I follow a training plan. Some sessions are all-out hard efforts, and others are meant to be more for building technique, efficiency, or skills on and off the water. I work closely with my coach to develop the right program that pushes me to be making improvements in my fitness and paddling, but also allows ample time for recovery. For paddlers with goals, the number one thing I recommend is to follow a training program.

SUP INT: Do you have any special diet you abide by?

I eat a primarily plant-based diet with a focus on eating whole, organic foods. I have been a vegetarian for 18 years. 14 of those years I ate strict vegan.

SUP INT: What is the highlight of your career so far?

The highlight of my career was winning the 2019 APP overall World Title for sprints and distance. The accomplishment I am most proud of was breaking the Guinness World Record for longest distance paddled in 24 hours back in 2016.

SUP INT: Why do you love SUP?

I love the connection to the water. I love being out on the water. I love training. I love pushing myself to become a better paddler and as a result, a better person. I love competing. I love the people that paddle, the community it generates. I love that SUP is such a multifaceted sport that people from all walks of life and with all different goals, like yoga, fishing, fitness and surfing can all partake and appreciate how fun it is.

SUP INT: Have you got any top tips for women trying to get into the sport?

Do it! We need more female competitors. But also that in order to love and enjoy paddling, it doesn’t have to be about the competition. It can simply be a way to get out and work on yourself. Paddling is a full-body, complex sport. It builds brain-body connection as well as strength, balance, and cardiovascular fitness. Improving your sup skills translates well to all aspects of life.

SUP INT: Any tips for women to improve their endurance racing technique?

I always encourage people to seek out professional coaching. Consistently following a training program is the best way to see improvement in your endurance. Technique can be coached in person at a clinic or a 1-on-1 lesson. It can also be improved remotely through a series of video analysis sessions. I am always available to help other paddlers reach their goals, male or female. As a female athlete, I know what it’s like to train and race in a male dominated sport and also to deal with monthly cycles and hormones.

SUP INT: What is your favourite board and why?

The 2019 SIC Maui RS 14 x 23 – This board is the best all-around board I have ever encountered. It’s fast and smooth in the flats, but it handles like a champ in the ocean as well. If I had to have only 1 board in my quiver, it would be this one. The 2020 RS boards are amazing in the flat water, faster than the 2019, but they don’t handle as easily in the surf.

SUP INT: Do you think the world will return to normal and that you will be competing again this year?

I think I will be competing again this year. I do not think the world will return to “normal.” I think “normal” is a constantly evolving term. We just happen to be going through a shift, a short period where that evolution is sped up. How we come out on the other side will be a new “normal.”

SUP INT: What are you three words to live by?

Love. Gratitude. Service.