GLADIATOR PADDLE BOARD REVIEW | PRO 10’6

Verdict

The Pro model is the mid-range inflatable paddleboard from Gladiator. Its sits above the Light and below the Elite models boasting a more rigid and durable build than the former. The all-round shape makes this the perfect board for family use on the sea, lakes and canals. Its 3-piece paddle can be used by small children by omitting one of the shaft pieces. The flexible nylon paddle blade and fin ensure that they will not get chipped increasing the accessories durability. The board itself is very rigid even under heavier riders because of the new double skin ‘Strongedge’. It’s sweet to paddle, tracks well and turns easily.

Overview

The package comes complete with a carbon 3-piece paddle with nylon blade, US fin, leash, pump, repair kit and wheeled luggage case to carry it all in. There are carry handles on the top and sides of the carry case as well as shoulder straps to carry it all as a rucksack. The deck is made from similar pre-laminated double skin PVC you find on boards that cost a lot more which provides a firmer deck. The Gladiator Pro has two handles, one at the centre and one on top of the tail and both are nicely padded for carrying comfortably. A 2/3 deck grip covers all the areas you require with a kick in the tail end for back foot placement. Finally, the Strongedge deviates from the norm by giving a much lower profile than other inflatables and doesn’t roll around the rail quite as much, giving a more refined look.

Brand Claim

The classic shape has just got better! Gladiator keep pushing the boundaries of excellence and 2020 have been a big year for the brand. Not only did they introduce weave technology to the UK with their Elite range this year but they also introduced XStrong rail technology to both pro and Elite ranges. The brand has also gone the extra mile on some stunning board designs, as well as price drop, with boards now starting from £339. And the 10’6 pro package coming in at an amazing £449. The new Xstrong technology allows for a ‘solid’ board effect. Thanks to its design and manufacturing method the narrow super-strong edge becomes an integral part of the SUP board, as a result, the board offers even more rigidity, glide and performance with the added bonus that the thinner edge looks stunning. Gladiator have also upped the game on the fin box for both the Pro and Elite Range, made from ultra strong white plastic, and a white gladiator branded fin, they have also taken the 2 side fins off, making the board really easy to pack away, whilst the 9 inch fin give great tracking. The Gladiator Pro comes in 3 sizes, that have again, been tweaked for 2020. The 10’6 and 10’8 remain the same great shape, but the lighter, shorter board is now 10’4 x 31 x 4.7 offering shorter riders a board that glides just as well as the 10’6 and 10’8. The Pro package also comes with wheeled bag, 3 piece carbon nylon paddle, high quality leash, and Bravo Double action pump and a bendy fin.

The Gladiator Pro 10’6 SUP is the true all-round shape and is the perfect all-round board for most people. The 32″ width and the straight rails make this SUP board nice and stable and is a great board for all riders up to 120kg. Whether paddling flat water or waves with friends, family, kids or the dog, you’ll have an amazing time on the 10’6.

Performance

The supplied pump soon gets the Gladiator Pro to its impressive full-pressure at the top end and has the usual single and double stroke settings we are used to seeing on premium models in recent years. The carbon shaft is lightweight with a Nylon blade and adjustable handle that assembles quickly and cleanly. The single fin box is easy to install and allows the board to track and turn with ease. On smoother flat water the board is actually surprisingly fast, we’ve put this down to a flatter, more rigid belly. The Gladiator Pro 10’6 is a sleek, stylish well composed board that will float riders up to 120 kg without issues. That the entire package comes in at £449 from a European factory must represent one of the best buys on the market right now.

Vital Stats

Length: 10’6

Width: 32″

Thickness: 4.75″

Weight: 8.9kg

Fin: US centre

www.gladiatorsup.co.uk

