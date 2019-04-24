SMIK PADDLE BOARD REVIEW | 8’0 HIPSTER TWIN

SMIK

Verdict

The Hipster Twin Transformer brings a loveable retro-inspired board right up to the zeitgeist with foil and windsurf functionality. We remembered with fondness the original Hipster Twin (named for the ‘hip’ in the rail towards the tail and the twin plus one fin set up) we tested in ’17. A short, but incredibly stable board for its volume that we said quite simply, it rips. We love the control and instant changes of direction’. Well that loose, free, off-the-lip feeling is still intact in this board that now offers near 365 days-a-year ride-ability at any given spot.

Overview

The Hipster Twin Transformer’s shape and dimensions are the same as the original Hipster Twin. It’s quite a full template that nips into towards the tail which helps keeps the speed down from unnecessary levels in punchier surf. As with other SMIK boards, the colour coded deck pad fits seamlessly with the bold, clean graphics and after a couple of years the SMIK collection is instantly recognisable on the beach. A mast-track and foostraps inserts are set into the deck pad for windsurf / windfoil use, and underneath after the single concave runs into a double and into a vee, you have Tuttle and US fin boxes for foil fitment.

Brand claim

The Hipster Twin is arguably the most versatile SUP on the market, and now has become even more so with the Transformer edition. Now fitted with Tuttle or US boxes to accommodate which ever brand foil you decide to purchase and a built-in mast track and footstrap inserts. The foil boxes are laminated into a 50mm PVC block meaning there’s little to no chance of breaking either one. The only problem now is that there’s a toy for every condition. Not good for relationships! Available for all Hipster Twin sizes.



Performance

The new hardware adds a little extra weight and possibly sits a shade lower in the water at the tail but the inherent stability is still there which made the original such an attractive step-down board. Otherwise all behaviour was very familiar with no surprises paddling out and getting into waves, till the take off when suddenly this board seems to come alive. It pumps down the line, whips back on itself for a rebound cutback but best of all is when you get it up into the lip feel those big fins break out. It just feels magic.

If all you did was surf the Hipster Transformer, you’d be happy, but with the foil capability the target market has surely broadened. We think it would be a great fit for paddlers that have reliable surf but would like to foil on the down days, sort of a 70-30 split; so an ideal solution for paddlers who know that the foil is in their future but don’t require a dedicated foil board.

www.smiksup.com

