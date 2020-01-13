EIBSEE WINTER STAND UP PADDLE BOARDING 2020

Have you ever done any Winter stand up paddle boarding ? Here are some great safety tips to make a safe trip:

1. Wear appropriate clothing while winter stand up paddle boarding: A Drysuit and proper thermo underwear is essential to stay warm and to avoid windchill

2. Do not paddle alone

3. While winter stand up paddle boarding, have some spare clothes in a dry bag with you

4. Do not underestimate falling in the water or loosing your board; Have a PFD, Restube or use a leash

5. Stay close to the shore line

6. Only paddle in day time and keep an eye on the dawn

Via SURFANDCLIMB