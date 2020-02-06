fbpx SUP INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINERED PADDLE CO | THE NEW COMPACT LAUNCH 2020

RED PADDLE CO | THE NEW COMPACT LAUNCH 2020

February 6, 2020
Watch the latest set of video’s from Red Paddle Co.

“After the success of the 9’6 Compact Red Paddle Co have introduced the all-new 11’0 Compact board. Folding down to half the size of a conventional board the Compact Range offers the ultimate in transportability without compromising on performance.”

Introducing PACTTM Technology – 2020 Compact Range.

“A detailed insight into the patented technology that brings our Compact boards from concept to reality.”

An 11′ Compact overview.

Via Red Paddle Co

