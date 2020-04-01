SUP INTERNATIONAL SPRING 2020 ISSUE

Turning Point: Overhaul your surfing technique with Finn Mullen, adapt your training to build your body-fortress, and build mindfulness into your sessions. Relive a classic Sri Lanka winter, glide over Finland’s ‘archipelago’, and ride with the locals in North East England. On test: two big wave guns from Loco and Hypr Nalu and the latest 10’6 all-rounders rated.



Front Cover Alexis Deniel, on the fringe in Sri Lanka Photo Laurent Nevarez



Force





Ceylon Stories: South West Sri Lanka is fast becoming the most popular wave destination for winter lay ups, but is it still possible to find a quality, quiet wave to yourself? Alexis Deniel has a few tricks up his sleeve…

Polar Bear: A few years ago, everyone wanted to take down the Polar Bear because when he grew up, they wouldn’t have a chance. Today, Christian Anderson is nearing his goal of becoming the fastest paddler on Earth.

Desire Lines: Kai-Nicolas Steimer finds an off-the-grid idyll just a few miles outside of Helsinki. If crackling fires, fresh caught fish and log cabin porches sound good right now, maybe we’ll see you there.

Turning Points: Finn gets his head down and paddles through a month of back-to-back, no-matter-what sessions and emerges the other side a different paddler to when he went in.



Energy





Green Medicine: Cornwall based GP Paul Sampson provides some sound medical guidance on the benefits of sup. We suggest printing this off, laminating it and producing it as a sanctioned reason to leave the house.

Quiet Union: Jeremie Tronet takes us on a lazy downwind tour through the mangroves of Union Island, Grenadines before alighting for a restorative rum-punch at the crab shack.

Cold Gold: No matter how tough you’ve got it at your local spot, spare a though for the surfers in the North East of England. Here, 5 degrees feels like minus 30, and you are taunted by the prospect of Europe’s best waves. But sometimes it comes together…

Gla-Gla: The big (and last for a while) European race this winter was the stunning Apline Gla-Gla. Alex Tryer made her international race debut there and talks us through the baptisms of ice that came her way.



Work





Perspectives: You could say it’s 6 pages of ‘wish you were here’, but with the right drone photography most places look this good.

Next Level: Blue Ewer talks us through two backhand basics – the mid face turn and then the vertical crack off the lip. Get on the coffee table and start practising your paddle switches now!





Paddle Science: When you’ve got a bit of time on your hands and no where else to invest your energy, look inwards and invest in yourself. This time, we’re looking at immune boosting tips.

Test Reports: Bit off a monster round up this issue, between the storms: Aquamarina Wave, BIC Beach, Hypr Nalu Gun, Gladiator Pro, Loco Bommie, Red Paddle Compact, Sandbanks Style Ultimate Art, and SIC Okeanos.



